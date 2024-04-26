PG Era Considered To Be Done In WWE, Note On Plans For Content Going Forward

WWE has been opting for more risqué language in recent weeks with The Rock and Paul Heyman in particular dropping f-bombs. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the PG era is believed to be done in the company, although no official decision has been made. This doesn’t mean the TV shows will be changing, but it has been discussed.

Whatever decision gets made will be done by the end of the year when RAW goes to Netflix and NXT goes to the CW. What content will air will depend on what those broadcast partners want and what sponsors are comfortable with. However, there are also no concerted efforts to keep things PG as there have been in the past. A memo had been sent about it several weeks ago, but that is not believed to be a huge priority.