WWE Moves NXT’s Guru Raaj To Alumni Section Of Roster

NXT talent Guru Raaj has officially been moved to the alumni section of WWE’s roster page. As Fightful originally reported, Raaj is now listed in the “WWE Alumni” section of the roster section of WWE.com.

There’s no word on exactly when Raaj was released from the company (or even confirmation on if he has been). WWE released a number of people over the past week including Jinder Mahal, and Xia Li, Sanga & Veer, Von Wagner, and Cameron Grimes. WWE has not officially announcd any of those releases, which were largely confirmed after initial reporting by the talent themselves.

Raaj signed with WWE in 2019 after a tryout and worked several TV matches between 2021 and 2022, largely on 205 Live and NXT Level Up. His last match was a loss to SCRYPTS on the November 22nd, 2022 episode of NXT.