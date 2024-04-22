wrestling / News
Von Wagner Has Been Released From WWE
April 22, 2024 | Posted by
Fightful reports that NXT’s Von Wagner has been released from the company, joining several names that were cut last week. His last match was a loss to Lexis King on April 2.
Wagner is the son of Wayne ‘Beau Beverly’ Bloom. He signed with WWE in March 2019 and has been a part of the NXT brand ever since. He was drafted last year but never moved to the main roster.
Other wrestlers let go last week include Indus Sher (Veer and Sanga), Jinder Mahal, Xia Li & Xyon Quinn.
