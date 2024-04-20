Veer & Sanga Released by WWE, Veer Comments on X

– Veer and Sanga have now been released by WWE, increasing the number of talent releases this week to five. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and Fightful Select first reported the news on Veer and Sanga being released.

The two wrestlers, who previously made up the tag team Indus Sher, last competed for WWE on the April 5 edition of SmackDown, competing in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Both wrestlers had signed with WWE in 2018 and debuted in NXT that same year.

Veer (nee Rinku Singh) was previously signed to the Pittsburgh Pirates and competed in the reality show The Million Dollar Arm. His story was also dramatized in the 2014 Disney film, Million Dollar Arm, starring Jon Hamm.

Veer also wrote on his social media last night, commenting on the news. He wrote (via Google Translate), “When it comes to the honor and respect of Indians, sacrifice comes first. Good Bye WWE 🙏🏾 Jai Jai Shri Ram 🙇🏽‍♂️🚩”

Fightful Select reports that there is not word about any memos to talent about the releases, and all the releases this week have 90-day non-compete clauses. Here’s the current list of this week’s releases:

* Jinder Mahal

* Xia Li

* Xyon Quinn

* Veer

* Sanga