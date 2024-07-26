Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, as a reminder this episode of WWE Smackdown was taped last week so if you want spoilers you can find them HERE. We’re hurtling towards SummerSlam and tonight seems dedicated more towards the B side of things on the blue brand. We’ll get a tag team gauntlet to determine the next title challengers, and you shouldn’t need spoilers to figure out the most likely winner out of the OC, Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews, Pretty Deadly, Humberto and Angel, the Street Profits, and the new Bloodline. We’ll also get women’s action as Nia Jax and Bayley continue to build heat towards their encounter, LA Knight will take on Santos Escobar and we know Knight will challenge Logan Paul for the US title at SummerSlam so expect Logan to show up at some point. We’ll doubtless get videos and backstage stuff for Cody and Solo Sikoa, especially since Cody has been left isolated now that Randy Orton and Kevin Owens have both been taken out. There’s a non-trivial chance Jacob Fatu continues to show up Solo Sikoa as well, but we’ll have to wait and see if that’s just a talent difference or a story beat. Second half of double shots usually have a lot of filler, but Triple H also likes to make sure a few guys have time to work so I expect we’ll get at least one good match. But that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

We open with a recap of Kevin Owens teaming with Cody Rhodes last week and the resultant destruction of both men by the Bloodline.

Nick Aldis meets with Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. Loa has an eye injury and Aldis tries to remove them from the tag team gauntlet. Tama gets lippy but Solo calms things, and Solo says they’re not forfeiting anything. Jacob Fatu walks into frame and Solo says tonight Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu will represent the Bloodline, and Aldis is actually cool with this. Anything to avoid watching Tonga Loa work, especially if I do get to see more Jacob Fatu.

We find LA Knight walking, he talks to us as he walks. Santos Escobar can’t get out of his own way, and Knight will teach Escobar tonight then go onto teach Logan Paul all about getting your butt kicked. Knight then heads to the ring to a pretty good reaction even from a crowd that’s already had a long show. Santos Escobar follows with Elektra Lopez in tow.

Match #1: LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar w/ Elektra Lopez

Knight right away with punches then Escobar hits a shoulder block. Hip toss from Knight then an arm drag and Knight starts working the arm. Knight with a leg drop to the arm and continues working the arm of Escobar before landing a back elbow. Escobar fights out of a 10 punch in the corner and starts stomping on Knight. Some chops from Escobar then a snap suplex and a Sharpshooter but Knight is right into the ropes before it can do any damage. Knight fires back with punches and a clothesline but Escobar slings him into the middle rope to set up a cheap shot from Lopez then a 619 from Escobar to send us to break.

Double knees in the corner from Escobar as we come back. Knight fights out of a headlock and hits a swinging neckbreaker but Escobar hits a tilt a whirl backbreaker to retain control. Some trash talk from Escobar but Knight fires up and starts stomping Escobar out in the corner then follows with a running knee strike. DDT from Knight gets a 2 count. Lopez breaks up a torture rack position with a distraction and Escobar lands an elbow but runs into a tilt a whirl powerslam. Lopez distracts the ref, here’s Logan Paul but he misses a right hand and Knight clotheslines him down. Escobar with a superkick, then tries a Phantom Driver but Knight counters into Blunt Force Trauma to get the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: LA Knight won in 9:40

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Solid match but I was expecting a little more from these two. They’ve done better work than this together in the past.

Logan attacks right after the match and starts brawling with Knight but Escobar cuts off Knight with a high knee strike. Escobar and Logan both stomp on Knight for a bit then Logan hits a Frog Splash to stand tall.

We get a recap of Naomi pinning Blair Davenport last week, then Blair attacking her in the back.

In the back Byron is talking with Naomi, Naomi doesn’t know what Blair’s issue is and promises that she’s got something in store for Blair. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair show up and all three women talk a bit then Belair and Jade head towards the ring as we head to break.

Post break we get a sell job for SummerSlam and some other WWE branded events, then we see Logan Paul walking in the back. Byron finds him and asks about what just happened, Logan says it was a taste of what’s coming to LA Knight in Cleveland. There will be a surprise homecoming deal for Logan in Cleveland, and Logan warns that Knight isn’t ready for what will happen there.

To the ring and here come Jade and Belair. They make it to the ring and both women get mics, Belair would love to stay here all night but she wants to cut to the chase. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn have been ghosting them ever since winning the belts, including claiming to be here tonight. They make them wait a bit but the women’s tag team champions are here to attack from behind. The brawl is on with Fyre and Dawn winning early but Belair fights free and launches Dawn to the floor then Jade military presses Fyre and tosses her onto Dawn on the floor.

Next a recap and hype job for the Japan tour going on right now. Cody’s over there right now but will give a sit down video interview at some point tonight.

In the back B-Fab hypes up the Street Profits and then Terence “Bud” Crawford shows up to wish them well and we head to break.

Post break we get a recap of Tiffany Stratton vs. Michin from last week including all the Bayley and Nia Jax related shenanigans.

In the back Tiffany has her briefcase all taped up, and Nia Jax comes over to promise her a new one. They both want revenge on Bayley tonight.

Later tonight we’ll get Bayley and Michin vs. Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton to determine if surnames are better than single names.

To the ring for our gauntlet match.

Match #2: Tag Team Gauntlet Match

We’re starting with Apollo Crews and Baron Corbin vs. Berto and Angel representing Legado del Fantasma.

Quick attack from Angel and Berto to start, we were a little over 20 minutes between matches if you keep track of that kind of stuff. Corbin turns things around on Angel and hits an Ore Ga Taue for a 2 count. Berto with the blind tag and kicks Corbin to set up some double team moves on the big bald man, including Berto hitting a suicide dive to send us to break.

Berto hauls up Corbin as we come back but Corbin avoids a corner charge and both men are down. In the back DIY watch TV at a slightly odd angle. Both men tag out and Apollo runs wild for a bit on Angel including a trio of German suplexes. Corner splash from Apollo then he’s up top but Angel counters his flying nothing with a knee strike. Angel with a double underhook backbreaker and Corbin has to break up the pin. Corbin then sends Berto into the ring steps and in the ring Apollo avoids a Wing Clipper and hits a pump kick then Corbin with End of Days after a tag to eliminate LDF at 6:00.

Out next come the Street Profits of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins with B-Fab in tow.

Apollo and Ford start, Ford with some flips then Apollo with a few as well as they do some rope running before Apollo hits a dropkick. Ford avoids a suplex, hits a back suplex then tags in Dawkins. That was a fairly high angle back suplex. Dawkins and Apollo then engage in rope running before a double down. Corbin tags in as does Ford, Ford with some punches but Corbin cuts him off. Right hand from Corbin drops Ford and Corbin then gets an assist on a dive from Apollo and he lands on both Ford and Dawkins to send us back to break.

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating:

Thoughts: