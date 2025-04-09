– While the WrestleMania 41 card is taking shape, WWE has not yet confirmed on what nights all the matches will be taking place. It was previously announced that Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk will headline Night 1. New WWE Shop listings for Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship and Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship now indicate which night of the show the matches will be on.

According to the official shirts available on WWE Shop, both title bouts will occur on WrestleMania 41: Night 1, taking place on Saturday, April 19. You can see images of the official t-shirts below.

WWE has not yet announced what nights the matches will be taking place on. The premium live event will be held on April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.