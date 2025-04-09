wrestling / News

Next Steven Spielberg Movie Will Include Wrestling, Chavo Guerrero and Brian Cage Involved

April 9, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Chavo Guerrero Image Credit: AEW/Twitter

PWInsider reports that the next film from director Steven Spielberg will feature a scene at a pro wrestling event, with actual wrestlers involved in production. The scenes were shot in Long Island several weeks ago. Chavo Guerrero was on hand to oversee the wrestling stunts. Brian Cage was one of the wrestlers in the scene. It’s unknown what the movie is about, but it will feature characters attending a wrestling event at some point.

