In the latest episode of the Nikki & Brie Show (via Fightful), Bryan Danielson said that his son Buddy watches wrestling with him and his favorite wrestler is AEW’s Bryan Keith. Danielson has been absent from AEW since last year, following a loss to Jon Moxley.

He said: “So, sometimes it’s so much fun, and then other times it’s really hard because he jumps on my neck. No matter how many times we tell him, ‘Hey, Daddy’s got a bad neck, please don’t jump on my neck.’ He just jumps on my neck, but it really brings me joy to see what he’s drawn to just in life, right? Not just in wrestling. But because we’re talking about wrestling, his favorite wrestler in AEW is Bryan Keith, the ‘Bad Apple.’ When the ‘Bad Apple’ comes on screen, he’s like, ‘Ooh, daddy, the ‘Bad Apple!’ It’s actually one of my one of my favorite things right now is watching wrestling with Bud, and him saying to me, ‘Daddy, who’s gonna win?’ Then I tell him who I think is gonna win, or whatever it is. Then to see his reactions to certain people, and like, how much he loves different things. He loves it when the ‘Bad Apple’ comes on. Oh, does Buddy get excited!”