WWE SmackDown Spoiler Results for 7.26.24

– As noted, WWE taped an additional episode of SmackDown last night to air via tape delay on July 26 on FOX. Below are some results, per F4WOnline.com:

* LA Knight beat Santos Escobar. Logan Paul attacked Knight after the match.

* A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller & Austin Theory) took part in a promo segment with boxer Terence Crawford. Crawford knocked out Theory during the segment.

* Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton beat Bayley & Michin.

* Number 1 Contender’s Tag Team Gauntlet: The Bloodline beat The Street Profits, Legado Del Fantasma, The OC, Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews, and Pretty Deadly.