WWE To Tape Next Week’s SmackDown Episode
July 15, 2024 | Posted by
WWE is slated to tape next week’s Friday Night SmackDown.
PWInsider.com reported the news today, as the company will air a live episode of the weekly show this Friday night before taping the following week’s show. As of this writing, it’s unclear why the promotion is taping the show.
WWE has confirmed two things for this week’s show, which are Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade and United States Champion Logan Paul appearing.