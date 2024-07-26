MJF Says He’d Wrestle Ricky Starks ‘Any Day Of the Week’

MJF is a fan of Ricky Starks, noting that he would face his fellow AEW star any time in the ring. MJF shared some praise (in his own MJF-patented way) for Starks in an appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classic when asked about Starks’ absence from AEW TV of late.

“I’ll wrestle Ricky Starks any day of the week,” MJF said (per Wrestling Inc). “I think he’s one of the most underrated talents probably ever, like he’s a f**king phenom. I say that with a wink and a nod because he’s the biggest Undertaker mark in the world.”

He continued, “He tried to go toe-to-toe with me on the microphone, I ate him up, I chewed him up, I spit him out. I mean it was pretty embarrassing, and I wrestled him I think I beat him in 30 seconds, but like I’d be willing to give the kid another shot because again underrated talent.”

Starks hasn’t been seen on AEW TV since March.