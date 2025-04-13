Rich Swann Has Reportedly Left TNA Wrestling

Fightful Select reports that Rich Swann is no longer part of the TNA Wrestling roster, as his contract expired at the end of 2024. He initially signed a two-year extension back in 2022. He had another option year but the company decided not to pick it up.

Even though Swann is a free agent, he was at the recent Orlando tapings for both days. His last appearance was last summer, after which he voluntarily went a substance abuse rehab program after being intoxicated in public. He returned to the ring in October for Pro Wrestling Revolver and wrestles frequently for GCW.