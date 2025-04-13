wrestling / News
Rich Swann Has Reportedly Left TNA Wrestling
April 12, 2025 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that Rich Swann is no longer part of the TNA Wrestling roster, as his contract expired at the end of 2024. He initially signed a two-year extension back in 2022. He had another option year but the company decided not to pick it up.
Even though Swann is a free agent, he was at the recent Orlando tapings for both days. His last appearance was last summer, after which he voluntarily went a substance abuse rehab program after being intoxicated in public. He returned to the ring in October for Pro Wrestling Revolver and wrestles frequently for GCW.
