Three-Way NJPW STRONG Women’s Title Match Set For Resurgence

Mercedes Mone will defend the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship in a three-way bout at NJPW Resurgence. As noted, AZM and Mina Shirakawa fought to a double countout at Windy City Riot on Friday and in a post-show segment, it was revealed that Mone will defend the title against both of them at Resurgence.

The show takes place on May 9th in Ontario, California.