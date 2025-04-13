wrestling / News
Three-Way NJPW STRONG Women’s Title Match Set For Resurgence
April 13, 2025 | Posted by
Mercedes Mone will defend the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship in a three-way bout at NJPW Resurgence. As noted, AZM and Mina Shirakawa fought to a double countout at Windy City Riot on Friday and in a post-show segment, it was revealed that Mone will defend the title against both of them at Resurgence.
The show takes place on May 9th in Ontario, California.
ロッキー「2人がメルセデス・モネの持つSTRONG女子王座への挑戦権が欲しいことはわかってる。だからよく聞くんだ。オンタリオで開催される『Resurgence』で3WAY戦で闘うのはどうだ？ リングの中で正々堂々、決着をつけるんだ。メルセデスvsミナvsAZMだ」https://t.co/za3VatNMl7#njRiot pic.twitter.com/F4Qwu8P4aE
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) April 12, 2025