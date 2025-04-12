Lex Luger Said He Wanted To Turn Heel on Bret Hart at Wrestlemania X

In the latest episode of Lex Expressed (via Fightful), Lex Luger spoke about the missed opportunity he feels WWE had by not turning him heel after Bret Hart’s title win at Wrestlemania X. Luger lost his title match earlier in the night, but still came out to celebrate when Hart defeated Yokozuna to win the title.

He said: “That was the plan all along for me at WrestleMania. I even thought of the option that, if they went with Bret out of WrestleMania, I could even, at some point down the line, have a heel turn. Which is kind of tied into when I was negotiating to stay at WWE instead of walking out on that first Nitro, right? I wanted to stay with WWE, and I was hoping and talking about maybe down the line switching heel and going after Bret. I hit him at WrestleMania IX that time. So Bret and I had some unfinished business with Bret as a babyface and me as the heel. So I thought Bret if had a good run as a baby, this is just me talking, that I can maybe go heel out of the out of the disappointment of being bitter about SummerSlam [1993] and the whole thing, almost made it kind of a shoot, which I wasn’t bitter, but I mean the controversy over the countout and the ballons dropping, I could have, man, I could have done some great heel interviews and all that. I had a great run with Bret, and I loved– working with Bret because he is one of the best ever. So that’s kind of where I was at on all that.”

When asked about the look on his face in the segment, and if he was trying to plant seeds for a heel turn, he added: “Oh yeah, definitely. Almost like the John Cena face when he hugged Cody. Yeah, I had to kind of look, ‘Hey, I’m celebrating with you, Bret. But…’ If you look at it, everyone is smiling and happy. I was kind of just looking at Bret, holding him up on our shoulders, I think with Scott Hall… We could’ve had a blast with that angle.”