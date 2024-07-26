OTT Wrestling Owner Says Cody Rhodes Offered To Pay School’s Rent During COVID Lockdowns

OTT Wrestling owner Joe Carbray has revealed that Cody Rhodes offered to pay the rent for the promotion’s school during the COVID pandemic. Carbray took to Twitter on Friday to share a clip of Rhodes talking about his match with DJ McDonagh at OOT Being the Elite back in 2017, and revealed that Rhodes reached out several times to aid the company.

Carbray wrote:

“Cody reached out so many times after this event to help us, even offered to cover the rent on our school during Covid.”

Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and will defend the title against Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam.