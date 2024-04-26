Becky Lynch On Her Reaction Backstage After Nia Jax Punch, Jax Apologizing

Becky Lynch recently looked back on Nia Jax’s infamous punch that broke her nose in 2018 and Jax’s apologizing to her for it. The punch happened just before Survivor Series 2018 and broke Lynch’s nose, creating a moment that helped propel Lynch to the top of the division. Lynch spoke on Insight With Chris Van Vliet about the immediate aftermath of the moment and you can see highlights below:

On Jax apologizing afterward: “”I texted her, [she said]] ‘I’m so sorry,’ you know. [She] felt — and I talk about this in the book — felt horrible. Anybody who hurts somebody feels horrible, but if that didn’t happen then it wouldn’t have that cool image. So you know, thank you Nia.”

On suffering a concussion from the shot: “I had no clue where I was, I had no clue where I was. I was like, ‘Where, where are we? How did I get here?’ I was able to run on autopilot all the way up to that and then it was just black. I had no clue. I remember Stephanie McMahon looking after me in the trainer’s room, being very kind. And I just remember the coldness in Kansas that night and yeah. So I don’t I don’t know what the conversations were.”

On being visited in the hospital afterward: “It wasn’t until I was in the hospital [that I pieced it all together]. And Natty, Bailey and Sasha came to visit me and I was lying there. And they came in and they were like, ‘Do you know what happened?’ And I was like, ‘No, but I remember you guys had a really good match. You had a really good match right before.’ And then I started piecing together spots from their match, and telling them their their own match back.”

