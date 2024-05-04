– As previously reported, WWE released a number of NXT talents this week, including Drew Gulak and now Olympic gold medal Gable Steveson. Dave Meltzer reported more details on this week’s releases on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, this week’s cuts were talents WWE just didn’t see anything in at the moment. Meltzer added that talents who don’t progress at a good rate for WWE are going to get cut, and most of the talents who were cut reportedly weren’t progressing enough. Meltzer stated that none of the people who spoke to behind-the-scenes regarding the cuts felt any of them were a big mistake.

With regards to Drew Gulak, Meltzer said it was the recent controversy over allegations of misconduct by Ronda Rousey that got him cut from the roster. WWE reportedly made the call to release Gulak about two weeks ago. With regards to the Rousey allegations, Meltzer said the investigation into the matter was “inconclusive.” However, Meltzer also noted that Gulak was getting paid a main roster salary while working in WWE NXT. That and WWE probably having no creative plans for him likely didn’t help Gulak’s standing.