Backstage AEW Notes, Updates on Miro & Tay Melo, Darby Allin’s Recent Return

– Fightful Select reported some additional AEW news, including updates on the recently returned Darby Allin. Allin made a surprise return to AEW last week on Dynamite. Fightful reports that Allin was snuck into the building last week so his return wouldn’t be leaked to the public.

– As previously reported, former TNT Champion Miro is currently out with a shoulder injury. Fightful Select reports that All Elite Wrestling was hoping to have Miro back in the spring, but his shoulder injury is reportedly behind schedule.

– As noted, Tay Melo revealed that she’s training for an eventual in-ring return. Fight Select notes that there’s no creative plans for her imminently in AEW. Her husband, AEW star Sammy Guevara, was taken off TV and suspended in March due to a concussion protocol issue not being followed.