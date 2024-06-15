Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello AEW fans! It’s Saturday night and…we know what that means! It’s time for the ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY of AEW Collision. Is there going to be cake? I want cake. Anyway, Jeremy Thomas filling on your Collision coverage as Theo is away doing stuff tonight. AEW has quite the show planned for tonight with a TNT Championship Ladder Match qualifier between Lee Moriarty and Dante Martin, a No DQ match between Thunder Rosa and Deonna Purrazzo that should be a blast, and most importantly — Christian Cage Father’s Day Special! We also have Hechicero vs. Dalton Castle, the Blackpool Combat Club vs. TMDK, Lio Rush, & Rocky Romero, and a promo from the Acclaimed. Sounds like a fun show, so let’s jump into it.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* Christian Cage is here! He says it’s been 365 days since he put this show on the map and had a legendary reign with the TNT Title as will never be seen again. In the spirit of his Collision, he’s going to guarantee tonight that this is where the best wrestle and on the eve of the most important day of the year — Father’s Day — he guarantees that this week’s Collision will be very special.

Blackpool Combat Club vs. TMDK, Lio Rush & Rocky Romero

Danielson and Rush kick it off and Rush ducks a kick, gets sent into the ropes and dodges another shot. Test of strength, Danielson kicks Rush in the gut and lays in the forearms. Rush springboards into a rana and comes off the ropes, waistlock by Bryan and he tags in Yuta. Some counterwrestleing, Rush with an enzuigiri and Romero tags in.

Big shot by Romero, YUta fires back and they trade slaps to the chest. Romero into the ropes, gets a kick caught but his a spinning heel kick, Yuta takes him down for two. Claudio takes in and kicks Rocky in the side, then chops him. Rocky into the ropes, he ducks under a couple swings and hits a rana.

Nichols tags in, Haste joins him and they take Claudio do0wn, snapmare and running lariat for two. Haste is now in, Claudio blocks a whip into the ropes and collides them, then hits a double bulldog. Danielson tags in, he’s up top for a front missile dropkick, kippup and he charges in for a running kick to the head. He backs up but Haste follows with an elbow the head. Haste goes in but Bryan catches him in the YES Lock! All hell breaks loose in the ring but Haste is still locked in; he gets to the ropes for the break as the rest of the two teams brawl on the outside.

Danielson with YES kicks to the chest of Haste in the ring, he goes for the roundhouse but Haste ducks and Nichols trips him up before slamming his head into the apron. And we’re on PIP break.

We’re back as Rocky charges in on Danielson in the corner and then puts him on the top rope. Rocky climbs up and showboats — and Danielson grabs him for a super inverted atomic drop! Both men down, Haste tags in and he goes after Danielson, who ducks and tags in Claudio! Claudio in hot, he takes everyone off the hostile apron side and takes it to Haste. Big back body drop and he goes to the outside to run over Rocky!

Claudio grabs a chair and sets it up, diving onto Nichols, and comes in the ring for a double stomp to Haste. He calls for the giant swing and grabs Haste, but Nichols clotheslines him. Yuta nails Nichols and sends him over the top — he dives but gets knocked down. Moxley in now and kicks Haste!

Claudio gets the tag to Moxley, Nichols in and gets blasted. Whip across the rope and a charging clothesline, he climbs for the 10-count of punches and then nails a piledriver, cover gets two. Moxley right into the rear naked choke, but Nichols with a back elbow. He comes off the ropes into a pump kick, back into the ropes and they take each other out with clotheslines. Rush in and up top for a frog splash that gets a nearfall.

Rush goes right back up, he leaps but Mox rolls out of the way. Pump kick, Death Rider but Rush moves and TMDK takes out Moxley. Danielson in, he pushes TMDK into each other and hits a psycho knee. Everyone in to trade finishers, Claudio grabs Rocky for the giant swing! Romero dumped — and Lio Rush jumps on Claudio’s back! Claudio pulls him around, tosses him to Mox for the Death Rider and the pin.

Winner: Blackpool Combat Club (14:14)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Very good eight-man tag; it followed the standard formula but everyone executed well. There was no question who would win, but they made it fun at least.

Mox has the mic and says that Tetsuya Naito of NJPW is a survivor, but Forbidden Door is the final conflict. He says this is Naito’s last chance and he’s not coming to defend the title; he’s coming to FD to put an end to Naito once and for all. He’s coming to FD to finish his career, put him in a pine box, put him in the ground and bury him once and for all!

* We get a video hyping MJF vs. RUSH for next week’s Dynamite that recaps their rivalry over the past couple weeks.

* The Acclaimed are here! And fortunately we don’t get a rap (yet). But Max has the mic. He says usually The Acclaimed comes out and have a rap, some punchlines. But today, the EVPS — the “Young Cucks” — issued a $5,000 fine to Bowen for “disparaging company executives.” He says the execs are out of touch with the AEW fans and the people don’t want a couple of women’s suit-wearing cucks acting like a couple snitch-ass bitches. They want Max on the mic roasting everyone, Bowens and Gunn scissoring, and The Acclaimed winning the titles on Wednesday.

Bowens says the Bucks shouldn’t focus on tweets but on the fact that they’re going to lose the titles. Bowens says they’re not the same team the Bucks previously faced and have the same accolades as the Bucks. He runs down the Acclaimed’s accolades including being the winningest team in AEW. They just have to beat the Bucks twice. So fine them, fine him, because they’re going to do what they have to to win the titles. Max says the Cucks can take their fines and stick it up their virgin asses because he’s going old school.

Max starts to rap and says “Listen!” But Cutler says “Nooooo!” He says this anniversary should be a night of praise for the EVPs who have carried the show on their backs since Day 1. They want a fine, they’ve got it. It’s now $10,000, and next time it’ll be 15.

Christopher Daniels is out here and says Tony Khan has reversed the fines, and that’s all they need to hear from Cutler. Cutler shows Daniels the clipboard, and Daniels nails Cutler with it and puts him in the ring. The Acclaimed grab him for the Scissor Me Timbers.