On the latest episode of What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, the AEW broadcaster discussed doing commentary with David Boy Smith and Steven Regal for WCW UK PPV and more. You can check out some highlights below:

Tony Schiavone on AEW Dynasty: “This is going to be a good night for AEW, I do think. The crowd should be hot, great fans in Philadelphia as you know. Fans at — gosh, I’ve been going to Philadelphia for wrestling shows for quite a while. And the old Philadelphia Civic Center of course, we worked the old Spectrum back in the hot time of WCW. And now we’ve been running the Liacouras Center, which is at Temple. And it’s a great venue for us, and I’m really looking forward to this card. We always seem to pull out all the stops, as the old cliché goes, on good matches. So, I expect we’re going to have some great matches as well.”

On doing commentary with Davey Boy Smith and Steven Regal for WCW UK PPV: “First of all, I can tell you that Davey Boy Smith did not want to do it. But he did, and I thought for a guy who didn’t want to do it — and it was very apparent he didn’t want to, he even said so to me -— I thought he did a very good job who didn’t want to do it. You know, sometimes when people just don’t want to do that, you can see it in their work, right? But he did a great job.

“Lord Steven Regal on the other hand wanted to learn and wanted to get better, and wanted to learn how to become, quote-unquote ‘an announcer.’ And you know, when Regal was in AEW, when he said how much I meant to his career and what I did for him, he was talking about the time that he and I worked together. And we also did a lot of on-camera work together. So, that began what is still a very, very good friendship today. And I have a lot of respect for Lord Steven Regal, or William Regal, as it were.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit What Happened When with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.