MLW Battle Riot VII Results 4.5.25: Matt Riddle Defends World Title, More

MLW Battle Riot VII saw Matt riddle put his title on the line in the titular match and the results are online. You can see the full results below from Saturday’s show, per Fightful:

& Star Jr. & Los Atlantis def. Magnus, Bárbaro Cavernario & Último Guerrero

* Janai Kai def. HIMAWARI

* Templario def. Hechicero & Esfinge.

& MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship Match: Shoko Nakajima def. Delmi Exo

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship Battle Riot Match: Matt Riddle def. Alex Hammerstone, Juicy Finau, Atlantis Jr., Virus, Star Jr., Blue Panther, Raj Dhesi, Esfinge, Bárbaro Cavernario, Jesus Rodriguez, Último Guerrero, Atlantis, Ikuro Kwon, Hechicero, Okumura, Ariel Dominguez, Magnus, Mr. Thomas, Journey Fatu, Bobby Fish, CW Anderson, Chris Adonis, Paul Walter Hauser, BRG, Brock Anderson, Paul London, Alex Kane, Matthew Justice, Bishop Dyer, Donovan Dijak, Shane Haste, Madds Krugger, Tom Lawlor, KUSHIDA, Anthon Greene, Titus Alexander, Dr. Dax & RVD