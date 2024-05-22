wrestling / News
Tony Schiavone Reveals His All-Time Best Wrestling Broadcast Team Picks
Tony Schiavone recently picked his top wrestling broadcast teams of all time. The AEW announcer weighed in on the topic on the latest episode of What Happened When?, giving his top four in the category.
“I think [Jim Ross] and Jerry Lawler are number one,” Schiavone said (per Wrestling Inc). “I would put Gorilla Monsoon working with Jesse Ventura in big events as number two, and Jesse with Bobby Heenan … as number three, and Vince [McMahon] working with Jesse probably [as] number four.”
Schiavone of course has plenty of experience to make such a call from between his tenure with Jim Crockett Promotions, WWF, WCW, and AEW.
