– As previously reported, AEW looked to be adding a few more matches to this weekend’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. Fightful Select has an update on the new matchups expected to be added. At the moment, one of the new matchups reportedly being considered includes Bang Bang Gang vs. Death Triangle.

AEW Double or Nothing 2024 is scheduled for Sunday, May 26. The event will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.