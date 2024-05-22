Liv Morgan Reveals Sarah Logan Would Fart During Matches

– During a recent interview with Funny Marco for Open Thoughts, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan discussed her former Riott Squad stablemate, Sarah Logan, having a propensity to pass gas in the ring during matches. She stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“So I had this tag team partner, Sarah, right? I was in a tag team called the Riott Squad and she would fart in the ring all the time and it stinks, but [we] have to kind of just like not react to it. But, it’s like, disgusting, you know? But you just keep it moving. I’ve not farted in the ring, but I’ve been farted on in the ring.”

Liv Morgan will be in action at this weekend’s WWE King and Queen of the Ring premium live event, challenging Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s World Title. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 25 at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.