Tony Khan Appears On AEW Dynamite, Drops Off Darby Allin
Tony Khan made his AEW TV return on this week’s Dynamite, giving Darby Allin a ride to the arena. Wednesday’s show saw Khan drive up to the arena and drop off Allin, who had been banned by the Young Bucks from the building. Allin came in to make the save for Bryan Danielson, who was being beaten down by Jeff Jarrett’s team as well as The Elite.
Allin used a flamethrower to back the group off, and Danielson got a chair to help fight back as you can see in clips below.
Allin and Danielson are part of Team AEW, who will battle The Elite in Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double or Nothing.
Danielson gets the LeBell lock in but Jarrett and Lethal force the DQ!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/xann6t2NLE
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) May 23, 2024
The Elite may be running the show, but Team AEW isn't backing dow- IS THAT A FLAMETHROWER?!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@BryanDanielson | @youngbucks | @boy_myth_legend | @rainmakerxokada | @DarbyAllin | @TonyKhan pic.twitter.com/Oj8CRdEdbc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 23, 2024
