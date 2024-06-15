wrestling / News
Bayley Is Able To Barely Retain WWE Women’s Title at Clash at the Castle, Defeats Piper Niven
June 15, 2024 | Posted by
While Piper Niven had the hometown advantage at WWE Clash at the Castle, she was unable to defeat Bayley to become women’s champion. Piper looked to win the title on a number of occasions but Bayley always escaped, eventually getting a crucifix pin to win.
Bayley has been champion for 70 days after winning the belt at Wrestlemania 40. She is currently in her second reign.
She's OUTTA here! 🙌#WWECastle pic.twitter.com/J37iyOBCMM
— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2024
SHE'S BACK!#WWECastle pic.twitter.com/DrTefb3rZG
— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2024
BAYLEY'S BIRTHDAY BASH!#AndStill#WWECastle pic.twitter.com/WN0mEogllX
— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2024