Jake Roberts Believes Vince McMahon Could Launch A New Wrestling Promotion

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his belief that Vince McMahon could launch a new wrestling promotion now that he’s no longer with WWE. You can check out some highlights below:

On if he thinks Vince McMahon would be successful if he tried to launch a new promotion: “Oh, my God, of course. If he decides to do it, he can do it. He’s got the money to do it… He must be looking for new talent.”

On McMahon being too old to start something new: “I just wouldn’t bet against him man, that’s all I can tell you. I mean, if he gets his mind to it, he’s gonna do it.”

On McMahon staying busy: “He’s gotta have something to do. That’s just the way he works. And he doesn’t have anything to do, he’ll curl up and die somewhere.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.