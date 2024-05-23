CMLL has announced an updated card for CMLL x NJPW FantasticaMania Mexico. The company has announced the following matches for the show, which takes place on June 21st at Arena Mexico in Mexico City:

* NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. La Catalina

* Mistico’s 20th Anniversary Match: Mistico vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* Astro Boy & Los Doctores Karonte vs. Futuro, Max Star & Vegas

* Los Depredadores vs. Wolf Zaddies

* Mascara Dorada & Templario vs. Rocky Romero & Taiji Ishimori