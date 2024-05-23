wrestling / News

Updated Card For CMLL x NJPW FantasticaMania Mexico

May 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL has announced an updated card for CMLL x NJPW FantasticaMania Mexico. The company has announced the following matches for the show, which takes place on June 21st at Arena Mexico in Mexico City:

* NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. La Catalina
* Mistico’s 20th Anniversary Match: Mistico vs. Hiromu Takahashi
* Astro Boy & Los Doctores Karonte vs. Futuro, Max Star & Vegas
* Los Depredadores vs. Wolf Zaddies
* Mascara Dorada & Templario vs. Rocky Romero & Taiji Ishimori

