– AEW announced a huge tag team match for next week’s edition of AEW Collision. The Learning Tree of Chris Jericho and Big Bill will take on Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) in a tag team bout on the June 22 edition of AEW Collision.

Private Party attacked Chris Jericho, Bill, and Bryan Keith last Wednesday on Dynamite during TV Time, setting up the tag team bout. The Collision TV taping is scheduled for Thursday, June 20 at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The show will air via tape delay on Saturday, June 22 on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST.