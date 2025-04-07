Heath Slater Recalls John Cena Snapping Over Live Event Incident That Undercut Nexus

Heath Slater recently recalled an incident at a WWE live event where John Cena got livid after an angle that he thought undercut the Nexus. Cena famously feuded with the group of NXT alumni after they debuted in 2010, and Slater recalled during a conversation with Inside the Ropes how a live event angle saw a bunch of babyfaces attack the Nexus with pool noodles, which caused Cena to get enraged backstage afterward. The site sent along the highlights as you can see below:

On how the in-ring angle went down: “Funny story on that. One time, there was a live event. John Cena was working somebody. It was a cage match. We all ran down, jumped the cage, got in, let the guys in and we beat the s—t out of Cena. Next thing you know, Santino, Morrison, Kofi, all the babyfaces run out, but they have foam pool noodles. They’re running down and they’re just in the ring hitting us with them and we’re selling it. But then we see it and we start fighting back, what the hell?”

On Cena’s reaction backstage: “We get in the back and Cena is so mad, he picks up this red stool and overhand throws it on the ground and shatters it. And he’s like, “Guys, what the f—k? You guys are coming in here while we’re trying to build this group up, make them killers and everything, and you’re fighting with pool noodles? He went off on them trying to protect us, to where I just was like Cena is invested a little bit, so that’s kind of cool. But yeah, that was just one time where it was like, we were supposed to be killers. Don’t treat us like we’re not killers. That pack of hyenas. But they came down with pool noodles just swinging on us. We were just like, what the hell are you doing?”