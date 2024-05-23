wrestling / News
Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Collision
May 22, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has announced a match for this week’s episode of Collision. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that The Gunns will take on the Lucha Bros on Saturday’s show.
The match is the first announced for Saturday’s episode, which airs on TBS as opposed to the usual TNT.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Possible New Matchup for AEW Double or Nothing
- Backstage AEW Notes, Updates on Miro & Tay Melo, Darby Allin’s Recent Return
- Kevin Nash Discusses Missing WCW Starrcade ’97, Fearing He Was Having a Heart Attack
- Jake Roberts Believes Vince McMahon Could Launch A New Wrestling Promotion