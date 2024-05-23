wrestling / News

Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Collision

May 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision Logo Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a match for this week’s episode of Collision. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that The Gunns will take on the Lucha Bros on Saturday’s show.

The match is the first announced for Saturday’s episode, which airs on TBS as opposed to the usual TNT.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading