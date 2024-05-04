QR Code Appears on WWE Backlash, Leads To Phone Number and Message

Another QR code was displayed during todays WWE Backlash France, continuing the teases that have been occurring for weeks. The latest gives you a phone number and a voice message.

The message states: “You think you’re so close to finding him, but do you even know what you’re looking for? He’s not what you think. He just wants to help, that’s all he’s ever wanted. He opens up his arms and makes you feel like you’re wanted. He doesn’t change you. He reminds you. He wants to know, why did you forget about them? He says he opened the door and the time of secrets has come to an end.”

When you call the number (888-280-3999), another message plays.

It states: “Do you know the story of the shepherds and the lost sheep? The shepherd sent the 99 others to search for the one sheep that had gone missing. She rejoiced when she found it. But what happened when my precious sheep went missing? None of you cared. There is family that did care. There are friends that did care. You let the darkness take them. Left them shackled in Hell, all alone. When I set them free, they are family now and we will do anything to protect our family. I can’t wait for you to see what we’ve become. It’s beautiful.”