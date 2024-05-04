AJ Styles Confirms He Spoke With Will Ospreay About Joining WWE

During a recent interview, Will Ospreay revealed that when he was trying to decide between AEW and WWE, he had a phone call with WWE’s AJ Styles. In an interview with Irish Wrestling & Entertainment’s Mark O’Brien, Styles confirmed that he spoke with Ospreay and attempted to convince him to join the company.

He said: “Well, it’s hard to keep my eye on what I’ve got to be focused on. What I’m focused on right now would be WWE. I’m focused on what’s going on with my own family, so it’s hard to focus on what’s going on outside of that but yeah of course why would I not want some of the best talent in the world to come to WWE? I mean I think they’re great guys. Listen, if he were a douchebag, I probably would have called on him to, you know, see if he wants to come here, see if we can agree with him. But, I think he’s a great talent, and there’s a lot of them out there. It’s only a matter of time before we get to them.”