Kendrick Lamar Referenced Shawn Michaels In His Latest Shot at Drake
May 4, 2024 | Posted by
Kendrick Lamar and Drake have been dropping diss tracks back and forth, and Lamar’s latest makes a reference to Shawn Michaels. In his latest track, “Not Like Us”, Lamar references HBK’s finisher at around 2:23.
He raps: “Put the whole label on me, I’mma get ’em dropped. Sweet Chin Music and I won’t pass the aux.”
Not Like Ushttps://t.co/QT59YqdUQ6
— Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) May 4, 2024
