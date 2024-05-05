wrestling / News

Kendrick Lamar Referenced Shawn Michaels In His Latest Shot at Drake

May 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shawn Michaels Undertaker Royal Rumble Image Credit: WWE

Kendrick Lamar and Drake have been dropping diss tracks back and forth, and Lamar’s latest makes a reference to Shawn Michaels. In his latest track, “Not Like Us”, Lamar references HBK’s finisher at around 2:23.

He raps: “Put the whole label on me, I’mma get ’em dropped. Sweet Chin Music and I won’t pass the aux.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Shawn Michaels, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading