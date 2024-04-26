wrestling / News
Tony Khan Wears Neck Brace During NFL Draft
April 25, 2024 | Posted by
Tony Khan is selling his attack by The Elite off AEW TV, sporting a neck brace during the 2024 NFL Draft. As reported, Jack Perry and The Young Bucks assaulted Khan to close last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, with Perry hitting Khan and The Bucks coming out to hit a TK Driver on Khan.
Khan was seen at the NFL Draft and he was wearing a neck brace to sell the attack. The NFL Network mentioned the assault during the broadcast.
Look at Tony Khan!!! 😆 That’s commitment if I’ve ever seen it!!!
Pro wrestling is real af.#NFLDraft #NFLDraft2024 #AEWDymamite #AEWCollision #Jaguars #Jags #Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/cBQwMAysmI
— FirstNameJ0hn (@FirstNameJ0hn) April 26, 2024
