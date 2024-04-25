wrestling / News

Jack Perry & The Elite Attack Tony Khan on AEW Dynamite, Shahid Khan Appears

April 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Elite Tony Khan AEW Dynamite 4-24-24 Image Credit: AEW

Jack Perry and The Elite left Tony Khan lying on AEW Dynamite, attacking him and spurring an appearance by Shahid Khan. Wednesday night’s show ended in a segment where Perry came out and talked about the great times he’s had in AEW and said there is business to be done.

Perry called for Tony Khan to come to the ring and asked to be reinstated. The two shook hands and embraced, only for Perry to attack Khan. The Elite came out and pretended to back Perry off, but then joined in and laid him out with a Tony Khan Driver. The group were eventually backed off by officials and some talent came out to check on Khan, as well as Khan’s father Shahid.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jack Perry, Shahid Khan, The Elite, Tony Khan, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading