wrestling / News
Jack Perry & The Elite Attack Tony Khan on AEW Dynamite, Shahid Khan Appears
Jack Perry and The Elite left Tony Khan lying on AEW Dynamite, attacking him and spurring an appearance by Shahid Khan. Wednesday night’s show ended in a segment where Perry came out and talked about the great times he’s had in AEW and said there is business to be done.
Perry called for Tony Khan to come to the ring and asked to be reinstated. The two shook hands and embraced, only for Perry to attack Khan. The Elite came out and pretended to back Perry off, but then joined in and laid him out with a Tony Khan Driver. The group were eventually backed off by officials and some talent came out to check on Khan, as well as Khan’s father Shahid.
Jack Perry is back in front of a live Dynamite crowd to handle some business with #AEW CEO Tony Khan!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@boy_myth_legend | @TonyKhan pic.twitter.com/Qb2KleW6DF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2024
WHAT THE HELL IS GOING HERE?!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@boy_myth_legend | @TonyKhan | @YoungBucks | @RainmakerXOkada pic.twitter.com/Dv2BeH0jsO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2024