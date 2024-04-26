Details On Injury Suffered By Dominik Mysterio, Surgery Required

As previously reported, Dominik Mysterio had his arm in a sling on RAW and has been dealing with an injury that kept him out of the ring. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the injury was to Mysterio’s elbow, and it happened during his match with Andrade on April 15. It was said to be a “freak accident.”

Mysterio will have Tommy John surgery on his elbow. When a baseball pitcher has that surgery, it normally means nine months. Mysterio’s time will likely be shorter since he doesn’t move his arm in the same way.

The current plan is to keep him on television, as was the case this past Monday.