Valentina Feroz, Emma Diaz Comment On WWE Releases
Valentina Feroz and Emma Diaz both posted to social media to comment on their WWE releases. Feroz and Diaz were both among the NXT stars released late last week. Feroz posted to her Instagram and Diaz posted to Twitter to share statements on their exits.
Feroz wrote:
“With immense gratitude, I express my sincere thanks to everyone who has been part of my journey in WWE. From teammates to loyal fans, each of you has contributed to shaping my career in unforgettable ways.
Thank you for all the opportunities granted to me over the years. Every challenge and victory has been experiences that have shaped who I am today. As I depart from the company, I carry with me precious memories and valuable lessons.
While my time in WWE has come to an end, I recognize that this does not mark the end of my journey. The doors are open to the next chapter of my life, and I am eager to explore new horizons and challenges.
I am grateful to all who have supported and followed my career thus far. You are the reason I continue to strive and believe in myself. I can’t wait to share with you what the future holds.
With gratitude and optimism,
Valentina feroz”
Meanwhile, Diaz posted:
“I just want to thank everyone for all of the love and support!
I’m excited to announce that I will be making my independent wrestling debut next Saturday at Reality of Wrestling #Nolimits !!!
My race to the top is just getting started”
My race to the top is just getting started 🏎️🔥🏁
— Emma Diaz (@em6era) May 4, 2024
