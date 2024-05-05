Spoilers From Post-Under Siege TNA Impact Taping

TNA taped episodes of Impact on Saturday following Friday’s Under Siege, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results from the taping below, courtesy of F4W Online:

TNA Xplosion

* Tasha Steelz def. Allie Katch

* KUSHIDA def. Steve Gibki. KUSHIDA collapsed in the entryway after the match and coughed up more ink-like substance in relation to Jonathan Gresham forcing some of it into his mouth during their Under Siege match.

TNA Impact (May 9th)

* The System had a championship celebration where Moose said the group was greater than the 1996 Chicago Bulls and the 1992 Olympic Dream Team. Matt Hardy came out to confront the group and got beaten down. His head got wrapped in a chair but Ryan Nemeth made the save.

* First Class def. The FBI

* Albany Tornado Match: The Rascalz def. Jake Something & Cody Deaner. Steve Maclin attacked the Rascalz afterward.

* Ash By Elegance was interviewed about her match against Xia Brookside.

* Jonathan Gresham def. Will Ferrara

* Speedball Mountain def. ABC

TNA Impact (May 16th)

* Ash By Elegance def. Xia Brookside. Ash and George Iceman demanded that Brookside kneel after the match and present the rings, but Brookside used the rings to knock Ash out.

* Leon Slater def. Alan Angels. Kon attacked Angels post-match and Slater made the save.

* Gabby LaSpisa interviewed Jake Something, who was interrupted Cody Deaner. Something took Deaner out.

* Frankie Kazarian def. Steve Maclin after The Rascalz interfered hit Maclin with spray paint.

* Champions vs. Contenders Match: Matt Hardy, Ryan Nemeth, Eric Young, Joe Hendry, Sami Callihan, Steph De Lander & Spitfire def. Moose, Eddie Edwards, Laredo Kid, Jordynne Grace, Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich. PCO came out and presented De Lander with a black rose and Matt Hardy congratulated “PC-Romeo and Juliet.”