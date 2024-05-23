The Undertaker Recalls an Instance of Being Chopped by Haku

– During a recent edition of Six Feet Under, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recalled working with Haku in WWE, noting an instance where he inadvertently reacted to getting chopped by Haku by grabbing him. Thankfully, it all worked out as Haku is a “sweetheart” as The Undertaker says. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

The Undertaker on getting chopped by Haku: “It was one of those moments like, I just did it and then it dawned on me who I had just grabbed and I’m thinking to myself, ’cause I whipped him around — I didn’t tater him — but they were in the middle of getting some heat and I came out of it ’cause I didn’t like getting chopped. It was in that moment of like [I thought], ‘Oh s***, this is Haku.'”

On Haku liking Undertaker: “Thank goodness he loved me, and he liked me ’cause he just went with it and he didn’t kill me.”