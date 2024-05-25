– Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair continue to gel as a tag team. They retained their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at today’s WWE King and Queen of the Ring event. During the Countdown pre-show, they defended their titles against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

Cargill and Belair needed just under ten minutes to win a fairly dominant contest. They picked up the pinfall victory after hitting a combination DDT into a Cyclone Suplex.

You can see highlights from the match below and follow our live coverage of the premium live event here.