Arn Anderson Explains What Made The TV Title Special

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about his WCW match at Starrcade 1994 and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On replacing Honky Tonk Man at Starrcade 1994 against Johnny B Bad after HTM walked out of WCW: “Every guy in this business makes his own business decisions at the time, that’s called for. And that’s not my business; my business is just being there and doing what I do. But it was one of those things that I had no preparation for. I found that over the years, Paul — and I don’t know if this is a proper explanation. But I’ve been in a lot of situations where, in case of emergency break glass, take Arn Anderson out, and dust him off and use him. They always could count on the fact that no matter how much notice I had, or who it was, or what it was, I can give him something at least passable so that the audience didn’t get screwed. And that’s what happened. I’m sure it didn’t turn out as well as it could have. But hey, I take it with a sense of pride that the company thinks enough of you that they can just go, ‘Hey, we need somebody, and we need somebody in a feature role, get dressed.’”

On the specialty of a television title: “[The TV Title], which I’ve brought up in the past, on TV live every week. It’s not like it’s once a month that you’re defending the TV Title. Like the World Title, you would only defend that X number of times. World Tag Titles was not an everyday thing on TV. That’s what made the TV Title special. Every single week, you had to go out and re-earn that title.”

On the time limits on TV Title matches: “That’s what made the TV title so special. Another thing people need to know is when the time limit runs out, didn’t matter what happened. You could get me right in the middle of the ring. But if were there was a tie? Technically, there’s no such thing as a tie. They had to raise your hand. So you didn’t have to actually beat anybody; they had to beat you. But it made for an exciting ‘eight minutes gone, two minutes left.'”

