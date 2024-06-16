NJPW Announces Field Of Competitors For G1 Climax 34

NJPW has announced the competitors for the G1 Climax 34. The company announced at NJPW Soul on Sunday morning that the following people will compete in this year’s tournament (per Fightful):

A Block

* Tetsuya Naito

* Shota Umino

* Shingo Takagi

* SANADA

* Great-O-Khan

* Zack Sabre Jr.

* Gabe Kidd

* EVIL

* Jake Lee (NOAH)

* [A Block Qualifier Winner]

* A Block Qualifiers: Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, Chase Owens, KENTA, Callum Newman, Yujiro Takahashi

B Block

* Hirooki Goto

* El Phantasmo

* Yota Tsuji

* Jeff Cobb

* Henare

* David Finlay

* Ren Narita

* Yuya Uemura

* Konosuke Takeshita (AEW/DDT)

* [B Block Qualifier Winner]

* B Block Qualifiers: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Oleg Boltin, Taichi, Satoshi Kojima, TJP

The G1 Climax 34 finals are set to take place on August 18th.