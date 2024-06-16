Madusa Reflects On Why WCW’s Death Remains a Point of Interest

The end of WCW is still a common topic of conversation among wrestling fans, and Madusa recently talked about why that’s the case. WCW’s demise is currently the topic of a VICE docuseries Who Killed WCW?, and the WWE Hall of Famer weighed in on the enduring interest in the topic on Busted Open Radio. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On why the topic remains a point of interest: “Even though it’s so many years ago, it affected so many lives. When something happens and there’s trauma, you’re gonna carry that trauma with you for a long time. However, it’s up to the person and how they choose to deal with it and how they bring it out… there was a lot of trauma, because it was people’s livelihood.”

On the issues in the company toward its end: “A lot of people saw this controlled by a group of monkeys. And I’m gonna call it like it is, like business; it was unfair on so many levels to so many people, as far as work ethic. Immoral. Illegal. And simply wrong.”