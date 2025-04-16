wrestling / News
MLW Gives Update On Satoshi Kojima, Says He Had Benign Tumor Removed From Head
MLW has provided an update on Satoshi Kojima, noting that he recently had a benign tumor removed from his head. Fightful confirmed the news with MLW, who said that Kojima is “fine.”
Kojima is a former two-time MLW World Champion and the current co-holder of the MLW World Tag Team Championships along with Shigeo Okumura.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Kojima for a quick and full recovery.
