wrestling / News
Goldberg On Training For His Retirement Match
April 15, 2025 | Posted by
Goldberg is preparing for his retirement match with WWE, and he gave a brief update on the process. The WWE Hall of Famer shared a photo at the end of last month with his training team for the bout, and he spoke a bit with My San Antonio about his preparation as you can see below:
On his retirement match: “I am training for my retirement match with the WWE held at some point prior to the end of 2025… I do not know who, when or where I’m wrestling.”
On his training for the bout: “Training with Casey here in BOERNE is a must for convenience as I supplement my workouts with a number of different types of training.”
More Trending Stories
- Even More Backstage Details On Mariah May’s AEW Contract Status
- Seth Rollins Trashes CM Punk for Taking Money ‘From Some Billionaire’s Kid’ in AEW
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Thinks Charlotte Flair-Tiffany Stratton Segment Unraveled
- Scott Steiner Says He Once Turned Down a Pitch To Wrestle Rick Steiner in a Royal Rumble Match