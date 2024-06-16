wrestling / News

AJ Styles vs. Naomichi Marufuji Set For NOAH Destination 2024

June 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJ Styles Naomichi Marufuji NOAH Destination Image Credit: Pro Wrestling NOAH

AJ Styles is heading to Pro Wrestling NOAH to face Naomichi Marufuji next month. NOAH announced on Sunday that the WWE star will battle Marufuji at NOAH Destination 2024.

The company posted a video of Styles challenging Marufuji for the show, which takes place on July 13th:

