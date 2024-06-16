wrestling / News
AJ Styles vs. Naomichi Marufuji Set For NOAH Destination 2024
AJ Styles is heading to Pro Wrestling NOAH to face Naomichi Marufuji next month. NOAH announced on Sunday that the WWE star will battle Marufuji at NOAH Destination 2024.
The company posted a video of Styles challenging Marufuji for the show, which takes place on July 13th:
🚨【驚愕発表】丸藤vsAJスタイルズ決定🚨
世界最大プロレス団体 #WWE の
トップを走り続けるスーパースター#AJスタイルズ からメッセージ⚡️
「最高な試合にしよう」
7.13(日) NOAH日本武道館大会で
日本のレジェンド #丸藤正道 と戦う🔥#noah_ghc #アベマでNOAH#アベマでWWE #DESTINATION2024
— ABEMAプロレス (@Abema_wrestling) June 16, 2024