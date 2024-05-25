Natalya Evaluates the Queen of the Ring Finalists

– During an appearance on this week’s WWE’s The Bump, WWE Superstar Natalya had high praise for the work of NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, noting she’d like to get in the ring with her again. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On the Queen of the Ring tournament: “This Queen of the Ring tournament has been such an incredible thing for the women’s division in WWE. I was so happy for Lyra… I think that Lyra was really able to find something inside herself that she might not have even known that she had. And now she’s taking that momentum to Saudi Arabia. That’s what this tournament has done, is really bring out the best in each other.”

Natalya on Nia Jax: “Nia Jax is doing the best work of her career right now… She’s really that mountain that all the women in our division need to climb. She’s a tough one to get past and if you can beat her it’s really a feather in your cap. She brought out something in Jade Cargill, she ignited a fire inside of Jade Cargill, maybe not with the best tactics. But I wanna see everyone fighting tooth and nail to win this thing.”

Nia Jax faces Lyra Valkyria in the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament later today at WWE King and Queen of the Ring. The winner of the match will receive a title shot for their respective brand. The event is being held today at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.