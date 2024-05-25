WWE Opts to Legally Abandon ‘Big Time Becks’ Trademark

– Fightful reports that WWE has opted to legally abandon the trademark for Becky Lynch’s nickname, Big Time Becks. Paperwork was filed on May 24 to officially abandon Lynch’s former nickname.

WWE has previously filed for the trademark in September of 2021 with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). However, the trademark was later opposed nine days after the filing. Public records reportedly indicated that legal proceedings over the trademark had been ongoing as recently as April 1, 2024. A discovery conference was also said to be ordered last March. The legal paperwork stated as follows:

“Abandoned after an inter partes decision by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. For further information, see TTABVUE on the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board web page.’

WWE’s “Big Time Becks” trademark was opposed by James K. Duck, who also had filed a trademark on “Bigtime” in relation to wrestling.