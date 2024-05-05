wrestling / News
CM Punk Reveals He’s Still Roaming the Halls of WWE HQ
May 5, 2024 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar CM Punk was locked inside WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut yesterday following the Countdown to WWE Backlash France pre-show yesterday. In a post on his Instagram stories, Punk revealed that he’s still roaming the halls of WWE HQ. You can view that clip from Punk’s Instagram (via Fightful’s Twitter) below.
CM Punk joked, “I think I could just become the Phantom of the Opera. I think I could live in this place, and I don’t think anybody would know. I got lost. There’s too many places to hide out. Anyway, so yes, to answer all of your questions, I am still here.”
CM Punk is still at WWE HQ
😂😂😂
— Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) May 5, 2024
